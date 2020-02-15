Very handsome man Orlando Bloom took to Instagram recently to show off a new tattoo that he got in honour of his son Flynn, but sharp-eyed observers noticed that something was off about it – specifically, the spelling of the youngster’s name.

“New #tattoo can you guess who?”, the 43-year-old actor wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of the design, which is intended to spell out “F L Y N N” in Morse code.

While it certainly looks cool, a fan pointed out that the tattoo appears to be missing a dot, meaning it would actually spell out the word “F R Y N N”.

Hungarian artist Balazs Bercsenyi, who did the tattoo for Orlando Bloom, shared a photo of the two of them together, saying the photo is a “beautiful” reminder of the actor’s son and adding that “yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :)”.

The tattoo also includes the date and time of Flynn’s birth – Jan. 6, 2011, at 9:03 a.m.

Bloom’s former wife Miranda Kerr is Flynn’s mother. The pair divorced in 2013, after three years of marriage, and she is now married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. The couple welcomed another child last year.

Orlando Bloom, meanwhile, is engaged to singer Katy Perry. We’re sorry to hear about his tattoo mishap, but when it comes to art, the pursuit of perfection is never

really

over.