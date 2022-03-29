At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hello dear listeners, sleuths and lovers of moider mysteries. Today’s your lucky day because we have been gifted a glimpse into the next chapter of the crime-comedy hit Only Murders In The Building with the first trailer for Season 2. Get ready to settle in with a pot of dip and your red string, we’ve got another murder to solve.

After the first season of trying to unravel the Arconia’s dark underbelly and finding themselves implicated in the murder in the building, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are back.

After the finale of Season 1, the trio was left having to prove their own innocence in the new murder as they’re pulling at its threads.

They said it would be fun working with @SteveMartinToGo and Martin Short… pic.twitter.com/qZjl8Ab0pX — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) February 24, 2022

Not only that but Season 2 sees the Arconia part-time detectives having to compete against another true-crime podcast trying to snatch their audience and navigate the side eyes and gossipy whispers of their nosy neighbours.

Keen eyes will notice there are a couple of new faces in the first official trailer for Season Two of Only Murders In The Building, including Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer.

We don’t really get much more detail into how they fit into the plot — and whether they’re entangled in the murder mystery’s web. Are they neighbours? Are they villains? Are they about to be the target for whoever’s knocking people off left, right and centre in the Upper West Side apartment block?

Who’s to say, but both faces are definitely there in the thick of the goofy crime-comedy that captured our hearts in the midst of one of the several lockdowns we endured in 2021.

We’ll find out more when the new season of Only Murders In The Building lands on June 28. It’ll be back on Disney+ here in Australia, and you can go back and watch (or re-watch, or re-re-watch) Season One right now.