Ahh TikTok. The social media platform where the washed-up viral stars of years past can grace us with copious amounts of nostalgia.

We’ve seen Pooja, we’ve seen the Overly Attached Girlfriend, and we’ve even seen Stephanie from LazyTown. Now, Naia Ōkami has recreated that viral Vine which introduced otherkin to the world.

If her name doesn’t ring a bell, then maybe this quote will: “On all levels except physical, I am a wolf…*ruff*”

In her latest TikTok, things are a little more suspenseful.

“I almost didn’t come out here because my fur is a mess,” she said.

“But this is indeed the sacred spot where the meme was created.”

She then recited the infamous line, bark included, and it’s already racked up over two million views in two days.

The original clip comes form a documentary Ōkami featured in called What?!: I think I’m an Animal, which explored the lives of otherkin. It was then posted on Vine (RIP), where it went viral.

Shortly after, Ōkami reportedly slammed the documentary’s producers after this for making a mockery of otherkin.

For anyone who wrote off being otherkin as a just “freakin’ phase”, it’s time to “deal with it, parents.”

According to the Otherkin Wiki (it’s a thing), Ōkami still identifies as a British Columbia wolf and red fox therianthrope.

But that doesn’t mean she hadn’t grown.

One of the comments said: “It makes me so happy that you don’t hate the meme, and you can look at your past self and all that sappy BS.”

To this, Ōkami replied: “I laugh at my past self tbh.”

Same.