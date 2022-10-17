Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis have released a joint statement slamming their former nanny for partaking in a bombshell interview where she discussed the former couple’s tumultuous relationship.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” Wilde and Sudekis — who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 — told Page Six.

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Their statement comes just hours after the Daily Mail published an article along with a video in which the nanny’s face was concealed.

The anonymous nanny — who worked with them for more than three years — claimed that Sudekis learned that Wilde had hooked up with Harry Styles at Palm Springs after finding emails between the pair on her old Apple watch.

She alleged that Sudekis was so upset about the affair that he allegedly threw himself in front of her car to stop her from going to see Styles.

The nanny also claimed that Sudekis fired her while he was in a drunken rage.

“On the Monday morning [of] November 9, when I came back from a weekend off, [Jason] was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened at all,” she said.

“After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!’”

She claimed that after this, staffers were banned from listening to any of Styles’ music in his house.

The nanny also denied Wilde’s public insistence that their separation was amicable, claiming Sudekis was completely blindsided.

Despite being fired, the nanny said she has “sympathy for Jason” because she “lived with him and saw him every day and we had a lot of good times.

“But the bad times were really bad.”

She concluded: “I feel for Jason because he really wanted to make things work, he tried. He left everything to go to therapy and to try harder to do better and it didn’t work out.”

Although the video has since been taken down, the article is still live on Daily Mail’s website.

Celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi claimed that she received a call demanding that she scrub the video from her Instagram Story after she reposted it.

