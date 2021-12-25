The announcement concludes a celebrity story arc that became messier than your aunty’s dining room table after a rowdy Christmas lunch.

Lil’ baby Malcolm was shared by Mulaney and Munn to their 1.9m and 2.8m respective Instagram followers yesterday.

Comedian Mulaney captioned the photo with a quick jest, writing, “he has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet” reminding us that his little tacker is yet to enjoy the finer things in life, and by finer I mean – less calorically dense.

“I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Mulaney finished.

Munn made a similar post to her Instagram, captioning the image “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

According to the Daily Mail, the baby’s middle name bears ancestral significance to Munn, whose mother came to the USA from Vietnam following the Vietnam War. The linguistic origin of Hiệp is Sino-Vietnamese and means “to come together, to unite”.

Baby Malcolm comes into this world at a strange time for both Mulaney and Munn. We won’t go into it super deep now, but if you’d like to catch up, we’ve wrapped it up for you below.

In December of 2020, Mulaney checked into rehab for drug and alcohol use after remaining sober for 15 years.

Then in May of this year he split up with his now ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler who was left “heartbroken” but wished Mulaney success in his continued recovery. Later that same month we were all blindsided when it was announced the comedian was dating the now mother of his child, Munn.

In September, Mulaney confirmed that the pair were having a child which sent fans and critics into absolute meltdown.

*Deep breath in*

*Deep breath out*

Anyway, the baby’s fkn cute.