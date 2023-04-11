Former Miss Universe Australia, influencer and lovely human Olivia Molly Rogers has gone Instagram official with her new beau Morgan Waterhouse. You simply love to see it.

Rogers shared a gorgeous little carousel on Monday chockablock with photos of her and Waterhouse living their best lives in Melbourne.

We’re talking big ol’ grins, cuddles, dinners, runs, car wash shenanigans, concerts and bike tours with mates. How does it feel to live my dream, et cetera.

“Happyyyy girl,” Rogers captioned the cute post. Simple yet effective, and my heart is well and truly singing.

Folks flocked to the comments to show their support for the happy couple.

“My bloody heart melts for the both of you. Soft launch who dis?” commented Steven Gelagotis, a Melbourne-based paramedic who appeared on the Nine Network’s Paramedics.

“It’s offishhhhhhh, the smile says it all,” journalist Emma Vosti wrote.

“We love to see it,” Perth-based influencer Ashleigh Jade said.

Other people said Rogers had scored herself an upgrade — a reference to her former husband Justin McKeone, whom she wed in February 2022. The couple announced their separation eight months later.

“Now that’s an upgrade if I’ve ever seen one,” one person wrote.

“Traded up,” another said, accompanied by stacks of clappy hand and red love heart emojis.

I must be a diligent reporter and remain objective, but I will say that Morgan Waterhouse is a truly gorgeous man. That is all.

Rumours that the beautiful duo were dating started in late March, after influencer tea account Influencer Updates AU reported Rogers and Waterhouse shared photos of the same view from her apartment.

Content shared to their respective Instagram accounts also suggested the pair dined together at Jackalope on the Mornington Peninsula for her birthday, according to Influencer Updates AU.

The sleuthing is real and I, for one, am obsessed.

Rogers denied she was dating Waterhouse, however, telling the Herald Sun they met through her best mate and stylist Paul Versace.

“I’ve known Morgan for a while through Paul, we’ve been running together and I helped him shoot some content today,” she said.

Rogers shouldn’t have to disclose a relationship if she’s not ready, so I’m glad to see she did the hard-launch on her own terms. Wishing her and Waterhouse nothing but the best.