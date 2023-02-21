Influencer and former Miss Universe Australia Olivia Molly Rogers has spilled the beans on why her marriage to Justin McKeone ended after eight months.

Rogers and McKeone got hitched in February 2022 after dating for more than four years, but announced their separation later that year in October. A truly difficult period, no doubt — but Rogers handled it like a champ and pulled the absolute queen move of editing her ex-husband from their wedding videos.

J’adore her.

Fast forward a few months and Rogers has now taken to Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley‘s Life Uncut podcast to give listeners a raw look at her relationship with McKeone.

Rogers said the union made her “miserable” and she thought that by getting married, it would plaster over the cracks in their relationship.

“There’s something to say about thinking marriage is going to be a solution. He’s made a commitment to me so I thought things would improve,” she said.

“But whatever you think is going to change when you get married, it doesn’t. It won’t suddenly heal everything.”

Rogers also said in the lead up to the wedding, she had a ‘lil niggle at the back of her mind which made her second-guess everything — but she didn’t know how to call off the big day ‘cos of the wedding planning hullabaloo.

I have never been married but I saw the chaos which ensued when my sister got married and let me tell you, I absolutely understand how easy it is to get caught up in the wedding planning. Not to mention the fear of disappointing your friends, family and so on.

Rogers didn’t go into detail about what kind of relationship problems she and McKeone had — nor should she have to divulge such personal information — but she did tell Byrne and Hockley “there were a lot of big issues”.

“When it’s a healthy relationship you can work on it as a team,” she said.

“But when the same things keep coming up over and over again, you’re flogging a dead horse. I felt like I didn’t have anything left to give.”

I hear you, babe.

If your heart hasn’t broken already, Rogers also said she and McKeone had undergone IVF for nearly a year because she thought it would fill an emotional void and she wanted to become a mother — but the thought of falling pregnant with him “terrified” her. If I could give her a hug I would, honestly.

Props to Olivia Molly Rogers for her honesty and bravery. Wish her nothing but the best.