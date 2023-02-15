Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis‘ infamous nanny Ericka Genaro is now suing them for wrongful termination because she reckons they allegedly fired her over her mental health. Yes, this is the same nanny who went to the press and spilled all kinds of piping hot tea about the couple’s personal lives last year.

According to court docs seen by People, Genaro detailed the “unbearable” anxiety she claims she suffered while looking after Wilde and Sudeikis’ two kids Daisy, 5, and Otis, 8, after Wilde moved out around November 2020.

“Wilde’s sudden absence from the home had an adverse consequence on its emotional state, including Sudeikis leaning on the presence of [Genaro] for support,” the complaint read.

Genaro alleged that Sudeikis would ask her to “stay up at night after the kids were put to bed to talk”, often discussing his failing marriage.

She said she felt she had to “pick sides” between the couple which gave her “extreme anxiety” that only got worse once Wilde left.

“The pressure of [Genaro] not only being the primary caretaker of the children, but also filling in Wilde’s absence for the children, became debilitating,” the papers read.