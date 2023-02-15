Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis‘ infamous nanny Ericka Genaro is now suing them for wrongful termination because she reckons they allegedly fired her over her mental health. Yes, this is the same nanny who went to the press and spilled all kinds of piping hot tea about the couple’s personal lives last year.
According to court docs seen by People, Genaro detailed the “unbearable” anxiety she claims she suffered while looking after Wilde and Sudeikis’ two kids Daisy, 5, and Otis, 8, after Wilde moved out around November 2020.
“Wilde’s sudden absence from the home had an adverse consequence on its emotional state, including Sudeikis leaning on the presence of [Genaro] for support,” the complaint read.
Genaro alleged that Sudeikis would ask her to “stay up at night after the kids were put to bed to talk”, often discussing his failing marriage.
She said she felt she had to “pick sides” between the couple which gave her “extreme anxiety” that only got worse once Wilde left.
“The pressure of [Genaro] not only being the primary caretaker of the children, but also filling in Wilde’s absence for the children, became debilitating,” the papers read.
Genaro alleged she ended up meeting with Wilde in California where she discussed “becoming anxious and stressed with the situation at the home.” Apparently the talk went well and Genaro felt a “genuine sense of relief and camaraderie” with Wilde, only to find out later that Wilde had shared their convo with Sudeikis.
Side note, but if this is true, it seems like a normal development and not a betrayal? Wouldn’t co-parents discuss their nanny’s problems, especially if they’re at the centre of those problems?
Anyway, Genaro said she attended group therapy with Sudeikis and Wilde, who acknowledged the “emotional toll” of their drama.
After this, Genaro said she began to see an osteopath for all her stress and anxiety, who recommended she take three days of medical leave, which she did. Sudeikis allegedly tried to contact her during that period, but she said no because she was on leave.
“When [Genaro] responded she is under the osteopath’s orders to not speak with anyone because of her anxiety, Sudeikis terminated her on the spot,” the complaint alleged.
Wilde didn’t respond to People‘s request for comment, but Sudeikis’ reps directed the publication to the couple’s previous statement about Genaro, issued in October last year.
“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” it said.
“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.
“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”
If you’re wondering what that’s referring to, Genaro gave a lengthy interview to the Daily Mail last year about Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ private affairs.
The spiciest elements were her claims that Sudeikis once laid in front of Wilde’s car to prevent her from seeing Harry Styles, that Styles and Florence Pugh were rooting while she was still dating Zach Graff, and that Wilde would arrive home after time spent with Styles only to assure Sudeikis she still loved him.
The nanny even shared texts from Sudeikis and claimed he said Wilde was “addicted” to Styles like he was “crack”, claiming she wasn’t living in reality. The whole thing definitely painted Wilde as some selfish, out-of-touch, fame-hungry woman and Sudeikis as a heart-broken mess of a man.
She also claimed Sudeikis fired her while in a drunken rage after she had been away for a weekend.
Yes, the whole thing is messy as fuck. And if the other articles were anything to go by, this could potentially get even messier.
