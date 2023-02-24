At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Emmy Award winning HBO drama Succession is coming to an end after four glorious seasons.

Jesse Armstrong, who is the creator and show-runner of Succession, confirmed that the fourth season will be the last instalment.

Speaking to the New Yorker, Armstrong said the award-winning TV show would eventually had to draw to a close and now is the time.

“There’s a promise in the title of Succession,” Jesse said.

“I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season Two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

“I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of Season Four, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’” Jesse says.

HBO reps have declined to comment on the news, but did confirm that the New Yorker story was accurate, and that season 4 would be the last we see of the show.

The satirical drama was a quick fan favourite and this news is set to have die-hard viewers of the show reeling.

The fourth and final season will air on HBO Max on March 24th, with Aussie audiences being able to watch on BINGE and Foxtel from March 27th.