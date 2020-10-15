A brand new documentary about the infamous and deeply disturbing sex cult, NXIVM, is coming to Stan this weekend.

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult chronicles the life of several ex-members of NXIVM, mainly India Oxenberg – the daughter of Dynasty actor Catherine Oxenberg – who was part of the modern-day sex slave cult for seven years.

India was one of more than 17,000 people who enrolled in NXIVM’s “Executive Success Programs”, a front for the cult and its leader, master predator Keith Raniere.

NXIVM also had a secret society within it known as DOS (Dominus Obsequious Sororium or Master over Slave Women), where women were sex-trafficked and branded with a cauterising iron.

The series not only follows India’s seduction, indoctrination, enslavement, and escape from the cult, but it sheds light on her role as “co-conspirator” in assisting the US government with bringing down Raniere and his criminal enterprise.

It also documents Catherine’s journey as India’s mother, helping her daughter recover from the trauma.

Seduced comes from filmmakers Cecilia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner, the team behind Emmy-nominated series Brave Miss World.

Peck said NXIVM was of personal interest to her, because she had been targeted for recruitment by the cult.

“In many ways, India could be anyone’s daughter,” she said. “She was a young woman victimised by a serial predator, and I wanted to find out how this 19-year-old girl had become indoctrinated. There was a fearless quality to her inquiry that we were drawn to.”

“The most common question people have is ‘Why didn’t she get up and leave when no one was forcing her to stay?’” Lessner added.

She said the brave women who shared their stories with her have since struggled with self-blame and shame for falling pray to NXIVM.

“All of their voices were instrumental in telling a very complex story, which we hope shines a light on systematic manipulation and coercion.”

Last June, Raniere was found guilty of all counts against him, including sex trafficking, child abuse images charges, racketeering, and forced labour.

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, a four-part documentary, will hit US and Aussie screens on Sunday, 18 October. Thank you, Stan.