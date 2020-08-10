The internet is a stunning place that gifts us users with incredible imagery, such as this photoshoot of a German nudist chasing after a laptop-wielding wild boar. It’s crazy to think that, before this afternoon, a boar-chasing nudist had never infiltrated my consciousness. Now, he’s all I think about.

Facebook user Adele Landauer shared the beautiful photo series last week, showing the dude’s booty from various angles as he scrambled after the boar at Berlin’s Teufelssee lake.

As Adele explained to social media, the guy’d been soaking up some rays in his birthday suit when a wild boar and her two babies approached his area looking for food. The mother then nabbed his yellow bag, which happened to include his laptop.

What happened next was, uh, pretty self-explanatory, really.

May your undeserving eyes lovingly gaze at some immaculate Monday imagery in 3, 2, 1…

If you want to read the whole story about this hero, please follow me on Instagram: adelelandauer_lifecoach

Adele also mentioned that she received the legend’s permission to share the images online.

“I then showed the photos to the man, he laughed soundly and authorised me to make them public.”

Fortunately, the boar-chaser was able to catch up to the thief and obtain his blessed laptop once more.

“Everyone [sic] of us adored him [for] how focused he stayed and when he came back with his yellow bag in hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success,” Adele later recounted on Instagram.

“This happens when you’re focused on your goals.”

Inspiring.