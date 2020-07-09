A NSW pub has responded magnificently to a negative review claiming it to have “the crankiest bar tender [sic] in town”.

Cricketers Arms in Surry Hills didn’t hold back when Lisa, a patron who visited the pub on Saturday night, wrote that the bartender in question “really dampened our spirits”.

READ MORE A Huge Cluster Of People Were Reportedly Snapped Outside Syd’s Golden Sheaf Hotel Last Night

“Hi Lisa, thanks for the review,” the pub began. “We’ve had a chat with our barman regarding this and he’d like it to be publicly known that the ongoing instability of a global recession that could render him unemployed at any moment, the lurking danger of covid-19 potentially killing everyone he loves, the destruction of entire eco-systems due to clime change and the inability to find a bloody cheap pouch of tobacco in the inner city has all made it quite difficult for him to find joy in life at the current moment.”

“He said, however, that he will try and make more of an effort to smile. Thanks!”

Oooooft. Drop the damn mic.

It’s no secret that the hospitality industry is under a lot of stress right now, given the instability and lack of financial security in today’s climate, so good on Cricketers for providing some much-needed perspective.

Make sure you continue to support local businesses whenever you can, and understand that hospo workers might be under a teeny, tiny bit of stress at the moment.