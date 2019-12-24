The same Kmart brand that came under fire for selling child bride Halloween costumes a few months back has also cooked a Christmas item and we’re thinking they should give up on their seasonal ranges, yeah?

A shopper has taken to Facebook to point out a slight issue with the Reindeer Standing Balloon.

Posting on the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group, shopper Anne-Marie revealed that she spent ages figuring out how to blow up the Chrissy balloon and when she did, she was quite shocked.

“I got a little carried away and blew him too hard and his legs split his ass and now no more reindeer but at least I have “blowing a reindeer” off my bucket list,” she joked.

Check out where they put the slot where ya inflate the creature, will ya?

The aforementioned Halloween incident sparked a petition with the aim of having the costume removed from shelves.

“A child bride costume currently exists on Kmart shelves in children’s sizes. Tell Kmart this is beyond inappropriate and offensive and that they have a social responsibility to pull this item off their shelves immediately,” the petition reads.

“Each year, 12 million children (girls as young as 6 years old – the same size as this “costume”) are sold or married off by their family without their consent.

“That’s one million child marriages per month!”

Kmart promptly responded to the backlash by removing the costume from shelves and issued the following statement via nine.com.au:

“Kmart Australia regrets the decision to range the bride costume (ages 4-6 years), it was not intended to cause offence and we sincerely apologise. We have made the decision to withdraw this product and we encourage customers who have product concerns or feedback, to please get in contact with our Kmart Customer Service team.”

Not exactly PR gold, is it?