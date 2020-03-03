Thanks for signing up!

I am pleased to report that North West’s inevitable rap career has already kicked off, at the wee age of 6-years-old.

The genetically blessed spawn of rapper Kanye West and reality star Kim Kardashian entertained the crowd at the Yeezy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week last night.

Twitter was abuzz with excited reactions to the next generation of rap music.

Behold:

north is rapping at yeezy season 8. once again, i simply cannot speak to anything else that might be happening in the world right now. pic.twitter.com/vOkuWyCigW — ya girl lou (@_louisehynes) March 2, 2020

North West rapping forced Nicki, Megan, Cardi and Doja into early retirement with "WHAT ARE THOSE?!?" pic.twitter.com/kXYwjXCRl5 — ♨️♨️♨️ (@notpunnyhunny) March 2, 2020

NORTH SINGING FOR YEEZY S8 IS THE BEST PART OF THE SHOW pic.twitter.com/k1IDqr4sh8 — ???? (@SeanDestruction) March 2, 2020

Elle Magazine reports that West has been honing her music skills since the age of four with piano and violin lessons.

She recently launched her Tik Tok career with the help of mama Kim who has let her use a private account where she posts only drafts.

As Kardashian explained to Entertainment Tonight at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after party, “North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts. She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”

Kardashian has since posted one on her own Instagram, featuring her and North dancing to Bomba Estéreo's 'To My Love (Tainy Remix).' It received 1.8 million views: