Calling all daydreamers and hopeless romantics! Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have told their followers to “watch this space” in a rare cheeky selfie, and fans are linking it to a possible Season 2 of the show.

On Wednesday (Aus time), the Where The Crawdads Sing actor shared an IG Story alongside her Normal People co-star with a caption that sent fans into a tizzy.

“We’ve got some news to share!!” the text on the pic read as the two held up cheeky peace signs.

“Watch this space.”

(Image source: Instagram / @daisyedgarjones)

Immediately, fans of the dramatic mini-series linked the “news” to a possible Season 2 of Normal People. Big day for those who love to cry over doomed romances and sticky situations!!!

me pretending not to care about daisy edgar-jones and paul mescal’s announcement so it comes sooner pic.twitter.com/jl7SUPygWg — alli (@allinicolee5) May 28, 2024

if we’re getting normal people season 2 i will melt https://t.co/SLk88RsJ8m — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) May 28, 2024

big day for annoying people? nah. big day for NORMAL PEOPLE. https://t.co/E9eD19CoPz — aidan (@AlDANS_) May 28, 2024

Sorry for the person I will become if we get season 2 of Normal People https://t.co/XMmBsRb4mN — Steph🖤 (@StxphMichelle) May 28, 2024

But what makes this theory even stronger is that the snap was reshared to Element Pictures’ Instagram, which is the production company for the beloved show.

In the reshared post, the production company simply tagged Edgar-Jones and attached a pair of cheeky emoji eyes. You know, the emoji eyes that indicate something spicy is about to go down? Yeah, those ones.

(Image source: Instagram / @element_pictures)

For folks who may not be in tune with what the hell Normal People is, the series is based on Sally Rooney‘s novel of the same name. The story follows Marianne (portrayed by Edgar-Jones) and Connel (Mescal) and their messy AF love story.

Season 1 of Normal People aired back in 2020, so literally 50 billion years later we could possibly be getting a Season 2. WILD.

But I must say, I would rather a rom-com starring Mescal and Ayo Edibri grace the screens first TBH.

Regardless, I’m keen to laugh, cry and just maladaptive daydream about what Season 2 of Normal People will hold.

No further news has been dropped by the actors or the production company, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Season 1 of Normal People is available to stream on Stan.

Image source: Instagram / Stan / Normal People Season One