Nitro (who’s real name is Beau Walker) from the hit 2000s TV show The Shack has dished on the cast’s friendship status outside of work hours. I screamed, I cried, I very nearly threw up.

During an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Nitro spilled the beans on whether the “shaksters” spent their free time together.

“You know what’s really interesting is we’re so, so different” the surfer-turned-TV personality began.

“A lot of people don’t realise this. Outside the show we never hung out.”

I’m sorry WHAT?!?! They seriously never hung out…

After I heard this I legitimately panicked. Was my childhood a lie?

It must have been the childhood ignorance but I was convinced the cast of The Shack would’ve been round-the-clock besties.

Hearing that they were purely co-workers has made me doubt whether other TV show casts were mates too.

Were the Prank Patrol ninjas even pals? Were Bert and Ernie even homies? Were Ready Steady Cook‘s capsicum and tomato even peas in a pod?

Luckily, Nitro chimed in again to reassure us that there wasn’t any beef. *Phew*.

“Getting to know them was fine. We all got along quite well and we all gelled amazingly well.

READ MORE This 90s & 00s Nostalgia IG Will Have You Digging Through Your Old Room For Your So Fresh CDs

“But we used to get that all the time, like “hey, what’s Curio (Drew Jarvis) doing?”

“All the kids were super invested which was cool. It was humbling.

“I stopped saying it because people would start getting devastated when they realised we didn’t hang out. So I was just like “cut that one.””

What a journey.

Now we’re all adults, I can deffo see how the cast’s personality differences only saw them hanging out during business hours.

But in the same token, it was also these personality differences that made the show interesting!

I guess there are two sides to every coin.

Now, speaking of coins — petition to have Nitro’s face on one side of Australia’s newly designed coins, anyone?