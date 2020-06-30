Nikki Blonsky is coming out, and she wants the world to know. Grooving along to Diana Ross‘ aptly-titled ‘I’m Coming Out’, Blonsky announced to TikTok that’s she gay.

“Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay!” she captioned the clip, accompanied by glorious spins, shoulder shimmies, hairy flips and Ross’ wondrous vocals. Very gay. Very fun.

If you aren’t familiar with Blonsky or need a lil’ reminder, she’s most known for playing Tracy Turnblad in 07’s Hairspray and delivering some of the most iconic Cameo videos of all time. Her coming out announcement coincides with (virtual) Pride celebrations over the States, as part of the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in ’69.

Peep the ‘Tok below, which is surely one of the most pure and wholesome videos to exist on the platform.

But don’t think her coming out stopped just there. Blonsky also posted a very gay graphic to Instagram…

…And updated her bio with a very gay message: “Mama, I’m a Gay Girl Now!”

I think it’s safe to say that Blonsky has covered all social media media bases now. So just in case you had any doubts pertaining to her sexuality, or felt as though the Diana Ross TikTok or rainbow graphic saying “I’M GAY” left any ambiguity, now you know.

Congrats, queen.