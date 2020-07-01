Yesterday, Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky came out as gay on Instagram, as well as TikTok, in celebration of Pride Month, writing: “I’m coming out!”

She’s since been forced to not only disable comments on the post, but share an IG Story where she explained the controversy that’s ensued following her announcement.

A Twitter user resurrected a 2008 incident that she and America’s Next Top Model contestant Bianca Golden were involved in that allegedly included racist remarks shouted by Blonsky and her father.

“I am deeply saddened and hurt to hear I have been wrongly accused of ever having anything other than love in my heart for someone of a different race, when that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Nikki Blonsky wrote.

She added: “I am finally in a good place in my life living my true self I do not feel the need to rehash the trauma we all experienced that day or point fingers at anyone else to try to tarnish their reputation.”

Blonsky did not deny her involvement in the incident, but did, however, deny having used racist language.

She added: “The information surrounding the incident is incorrect and false,” and while “an altercation did occur 12 years ago that [she is] not proud of, the use of racist language and violence is inaccurate.”

The actress said she harbours no ill will toward Golden – “I wish Bianca nothing but the best,” she wrote – and added that the people circulating the story on social media are causing harm “by continuing to spread false rumours and hate.”

On July 30, 2008, as Nikki’s family was leaving Turks and Caicos via the Providenciales International Airport, TMZ reported that the Blonskys clashed with the Golden family, and Golden, Blonsky and her father Carl were arrested on assault charges in connection with the incident.

Golden subsequently appeared on Tyra Banks’ talkshow in October 2008 and alleged that Blonsky and her family started the fight when they verbally and then physically attacked her and her relatives, using racial slurs throughout the brawl, E! reported.

“Her father and mother started saying, ‘They got rabies, they got rabies!'” Golden said.

Blonsky told People at the time that Golden’s family had brought both race and physical appearance up amid the fight, claiming Golden’s brother called her a “fat white bitch.”

She denied allegations that her family had used racist terms in the conflict, telling the outlet that they “never said anything about rabies.”

The star said at the time that it was “disrespectful that somebody would say that [she’s] racist.”

The Tyra Banks interview has since gone viral on Twitter. Have a watch below – it begins at the 2:40 mark.