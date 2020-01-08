Way, way back when being an Instagram influencer wasn’t a job yet, there was Gary Pepper Girl – aka Nicole Warne, one of the OG fashion bloggers not just in Australia, but the globe.
Since then, Nicole Warne has changed her handle to simply her name, amassed 1.8 million followers (!!!) and made a name for herself as STILL being one of the top fashion influencers in the world. She also got married recently, and is now gifting the world a fashionable baby, which she announced on Instagram last night.
View this post on Instagram
It feels strange to be sharing this amidst the chaos and despair in Australia, but every day you have given me glimmers of light and so much love that I can no longer hide it. Every day brings new hope, and tomorrow is another day closer to meeting you, little one ???? @lukeshadbolt #25weekspregnant
Her husband, photographer and designer Luke Shadbolt, also posted a cuuuuute pic of Nic.
“If we can be half the parents that my Mum and Dad are, or Nicole Warne’s parents are, then our baby will be in safe hands.” I’m not crying, you’re crying.
Like many Aussie celebrities, Nicole has been using her platform to bring much-needed funds and awareness to the bushfire crisis happening across the country. She acknowledged the “strange” feeling of celebrating personal news in the midst of all the tragedy.
View this post on Instagram
My home is on fire! My country is burning! Australia is in a state of emergency! We are experiencing unprecedented heat and catastrophic bushfires sweep across the nation, with today’s forecast to be the worst so far, and the fire season is only just beginning… The damage caused so far devastates me to my core: - 14.5 million acres of land has been lost. That’s six times more than the Amazon fires in 2019. - Half a billion animals have been burnt alive, with fears some species of animals and natives have been wiped out completely. - 20 people have died, many more are missing and the death toll estimated to rise. - 8,000 koalas have died and are now declared “functionally extinct”. – 1,500 homes have been lost, with tens of thousands of people being evacuated and entire towns fleeing for shelter on the beach or on boats. – Canberra experienced the worst air quality in the world partly from a cloud of smoke as large as Europe. We are experiencing a national crisis, and it is only going to get worse. Right now we need a miracle to stop these fires, with no rain or relief in sight. Our firefighters are VOLUNTEERS, taking time off from their paying jobs to put their lives on the line for us. Please help & donate to these charities (LINK IN BIO) & if you can’t donate, please share: - @NSWRFS: to help the volunteer firefighters battling on the frontline. – @WIRESWILDLIFERESCUE: to help the wildlife victims. – @REDCROSSAU: to help with disaster relief and emergency assistance for communities in danger. – @SALVOSAU: to help families & communities affected by the fires. #prayforaustralia #fightfirewithafiver #climatechangeisreal ????
Honestly? While the country is burning it’s absolutely important for us to be doing everything we can to support those suffering. But it’s also okay to celebrate the good shit in the midst of it, like Nicole said in her post, “every day brings new hope”.
Congrats, guys.Image: Instagram / @lukeshadbolt