Way, way back when being an Instagram influencer wasn’t a job yet, there was Gary Pepper Girl – aka Nicole Warne, one of the OG fashion bloggers not just in Australia, but the globe.

Since then, Nicole Warne has changed her handle to simply her name, amassed 1.8 million followers (!!!) and made a name for herself as STILL being one of the top fashion influencers in the world. She also got married recently, and is now gifting the world a fashionable baby, which she announced on Instagram last night.

Her husband, photographer and designer Luke Shadbolt, also posted a cuuuuute pic of Nic.

“If we can be half the parents that my Mum and Dad are, or Nicole Warne’s parents are, then our baby will be in safe hands.” I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Like many Aussie celebrities, Nicole has been using her platform to bring much-needed funds and awareness to the bushfire crisis happening across the country. She acknowledged the “strange” feeling of celebrating personal news in the midst of all the tragedy.

Honestly? While the country is burning it’s absolutely important for us to be doing everything we can to support those suffering. But it’s also okay to celebrate the good shit in the midst of it, like Nicole said in her post, “every day brings new hope”.

Congrats, guys.