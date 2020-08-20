Uhhhh… Can we please talk about the fucking rock climbing date on The Bachelor tonight?

For starters, before we go any further I need to offer a life lesson for everyone (especially women): do not, under ANY circumstances, go on a bushwalking first date.

Why? Well, for starters, you could get murdered. But also, you could be chucked into a situation where your relaxing walk turns into you being thrown off a fucking cliff. What the heck was that???

Poor, innocent Nicole literally prefaced this date by saying she’s scared of heights, which is a normal fear and should be respected. But rather than accepting that she’s not too keen on heights, the producers decided it would be best if they just yeeted her off a cliff and made her climb back to the top.

Like seriously, she could not have been clearer: SHE. IS. SCARED. OF. HEIGHTS.

As somebody who’s scared of heights, this is a really unfair date for her to be on.

And for WHAT?!

A kiss? From a man who straight up isn’t ready to commit to somebody? I think the fuck not.

This better have been the best kiss of her fucking LIFE after going through this ordeal.

The poor girl just wanted a casual date to get to know the man she’s trying to be with. A picnic, maybe. A romantic sail around Sydney Harbour, perhaps.

Seriously, she could’ve been enjoying a nice chips and gravy.

Honestly, she deserves to win the whole show at this point, or at least deserves a fancy cheese platter.

Nicole, blink twice if you need help. We will come and rescue you, I promise.