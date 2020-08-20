Uhhhh… Can we please talk about the fucking rock climbing date on The Bachelor tonight?

For starters, before we go any further I need to offer a life lesson for everyone (especially women): do not, under ANY circumstances, go on a bushwalking first date.

Why? Well, for starters, you could get murdered. But also, you could be chucked into a situation where your relaxing walk turns into you being thrown off a fucking cliff. What the heck was that???

Poor, innocent Nicole literally prefaced this date by saying she’s scared of heights, which is a normal fear and should be respected. But rather than accepting that she’s not too keen on heights, the producers decided it would be best if they just yeeted her off a cliff and made her climb back to the top.

Like seriously, she could not have been clearer: SHE. IS. SCARED. OF. HEIGHTS.

I'm not scared of heights and I'm still hating this, nicole you have all of my support to leave #TheBachelorAU — jumbo???????? (@sianvaladian) August 20, 2020

As somebody who’s scared of heights, this is a really unfair date for her to be on.

And for WHAT?!

A kiss? From a man who straight up isn’t ready to commit to somebody? I think the fuck not.

Nicole's putting in all this effort abseiling down a mountain for a man with so little personality… ????#TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/YlbbDoE2JN — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) August 20, 2020

No boy is worth me climbing something like that. If you liked me you’d understand my fear of heights is legit and I ain’t doing something that causes anxiety attacks ???????????? #TheBachelorAU — Kait Nicole (@Kait_Nicole7) August 20, 2020

This better have been the best kiss of her fucking LIFE after going through this ordeal.

Locky: "Let's climb up the cliff" Nicole: "Eh…" Locky: "If you make it to the top I will kiss you" Nicole: #thebachelorau pic.twitter.com/eEPL13k9Nh — AtomicNicky (@AtomicNicky) August 20, 2020

Nicole, if you don’t get your chips & gravy – Dump his ass. #thebachelorau — Sarah (@slayvacious) August 20, 2020

The poor girl just wanted a casual date to get to know the man she’s trying to be with. A picnic, maybe. A romantic sail around Sydney Harbour, perhaps.

Nicole: "Can't wait to spend some one-on-one time with Locky" Locky: "Let's start by jumping off this cliff" #thebachelorau pic.twitter.com/ZWtkUEYnVy — AtomicNicky (@AtomicNicky) August 20, 2020

Seriously, she could’ve been enjoying a nice chips and gravy.

Bet those chips and gravy are looking pretty good right about now hey Nicole #thebachelorau — AtomicNicky (@AtomicNicky) August 20, 2020

Honestly, she deserves to win the whole show at this point, or at least deserves a fancy cheese platter.

It's fun imagining Nicole as alternative universe me if I didn't give up dancing when I was young but it's definitely alternative universe me because no fucking way would I climb a cliff for a guy #TheBachelorAU — Nicole⁷ ???? (@niicoleelee) August 20, 2020

Nicole, blink twice if you need help. We will come and rescue you, I promise.