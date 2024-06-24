Nicola Coughlan Has Sparked Dating Rumours With Netflix’s Eamon Farren & Here’s The Evidence

Netflix and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan and Witcher star Eamon Farren

Rachel Choy

It appears Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown is now the centre of gossip herself, with rumours circulating around Nicola Coughlan’s potential steamy new love interest

Now, this is all unconfirmed, but it looks like Nicola is linked to Aussie actor Eamon Farren, who she worked with on Big Mood.

You might recognise him as Cahir from The Witcher, or maybe you’ve seen him on Nicola’s socials. He also likes to pop up from time to time in her comment section.

Let’s break down the evidence, shall we? 

Who is Nicola Coughlan dating?

Gossip social media account DeuxMoi has pointed out that Nicola has recently been seen wearing two new Irish Claddagh rings. 

“The claddagh ring is known for symbolising love, loyalty and friendship, depending on how it’s worn,” they wrote. However, she’s been wearing them on her middle finger, which doesn’t indicate any relationship status. Could she just be throwing us off the scent? 

Nicola Coughlan and Eamon Farren on Big Mood

Did romance blossom between Nicola Coughlan and Eamon Farren on Big Mood? (Image: Instagram @eamonfarren)

Fans have told Deuxmoi that Eamon and Nicola have also been “hanging out together” and often share bants on social media. 

When Nicola shared a snap from Bridgerton season three, Eamon was right there in the comments and called her “gorgeous”. Last year, when Nicola attended a Barbie premiere, he wrote: “You’re a damn dream.” WITH A LOVE HEART EMOJI. That’s giving ~more than friends~ vibes, I swear!

An anonymous source told DeuxMoi back in January some more juicy details about the possible relationship between the two celebs, after they were apparently spotted having a dinner date in Mayfair. 

“They were very cosy and kept to themselves, Nicola was glowing! Get the Bridgerton glow, girl!” the source said. 

“They star together in a TV show called Big Mood… I have no idea if it is romantic or not but they grew very close while filming.”

Nicola generally keeps her love life private, so these tiny crumbs of possibility are probably all we’re gonna get for now. I’ll take it!

Feature image: Getty & Instagram @eamonfarren

