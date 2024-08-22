Nick Jonas Thinks That Camp Rock Marching Scene Is As Weird As You Do

The second-best Jonas Brother, Nick Jonas (obviously with Kevin Jonas being head honcho), has shared his thoughts on that iconic Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam scene that has seen a resurgence as a meme on social media. IYKYK, but if you don’t, I’ve got you.

I may start an internet war about this, but being a tween in the ’00s to 2010s was fkn god-tier. You got the nostalgia of the ’90s mixed with the excitement of the 2000s, you witnessed the world go crazy over a bunch of boy bands and you were around for Disney Channel’s golden age.

The Jonas Brothers — made up of Nick, Kevin and Joe — were everywhere, Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana was serving up bangers and we got Camp Rock starring Demi Lovato and OG breaking icon Alyson Stoner.

However, it was Camp Rock‘s 2010 sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam that has the internet buzzing.

The scene that’s on the tip of everyone’s tongue is when the remaining Camp Rock crew — led by Demi — go onto Camp Star’s turf to do a march/chant kinda thing to intimidate their rivals.



What makes the scene so funny to me is that it appears the JoBros are way too kewl to be doing the chant, so the trio just hang back yelling “Camp Rock” with Nick banging drumsticks.

Unfortunately for the Camp Rock campers, the scene aged like cheese, with many folks dubbing the march as a cringy moment for Disney.

Since then, the chant and the march has been edited, recreated and used in memes across the internet.

Nick Jonas reflects on Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam marching scene

Speaking to PEOPLE, Nick — the dude banging the damn drumsticks like his life depended on it — said he was “super amused” with how the internet turned the cringy scene into a meme.

“I understand the impact the film had and has had,” the “Jealous” singer told the publication.

“And I am super amused, I would say, by the clips from it that have since gone viral now on TikTok and other places.”

Camp RAWK! (Image source: Disney / Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam)

The “Love Bug” singer went on to reflect on how the scene was shot, adding that the whole march and chant was “really strange”.

“I’m going to say ‘amusing’ because I also think it’s hilarious,” he said.

“I remember thinking of that one in particular, the sort of stomp moment. I remember thinking while we were shooting, ‘This is really strange.’”

Honestly, as much as it is strange, I would pay good money to see them recreate the whole chant again with the same cast.

But with all the behind-the-scenes Disney tea and the issues Demi had as a child star, I wouldn’t be surprised if they declined that offer.

Ahhh Camp Rock. I wish you were real so I could join in on the chaos.