Nick Carter posted a heartbreaking tribute to his younger brother Aaron Carter following his sudden death at the weekend.

The singer published a bunch of photos of them together on his Instagram with a caption saying that he’s heartbroken over the loss of his younger brother and that “addiction and mental illness is the real villain”.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never faded,” he said.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

The 42-year-old star wished that Aaron — who rose to fame as a child pop star in the late ’90s after opening for Nick and the Backstreet Boys — the peace he “could never find here on Earth”.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know,” Carter wrote.

“I love you Chizz.”

Friends and followers shared their support and love for the elder Carter brother with fellow Backstreet Boys AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, Spice Girls star Emma Bunton, Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, Joel McHale, Andy Cohen and Perez Hilton among those sending their condolences.

Nick Carter’s post comes after Hilary Duff published her own memorial on Sunday to the late star.

“I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” she wrote.

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply.”

Carter and Duff famously dated off and on in the ’00s after he appeared on an episode of Lizzie McGuire in 2000. Their relationship turned into one of the era’s drama-filled love triangles when Carter began dating Lindsay Lohan two years later.