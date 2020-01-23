American actor and TV personality Nick Cannon has finally responded to Orlando Brown’s wild oral sex claims against him.

You might want to sit down and grab a snack because this story is a real doozy.

In a clip posted to The Shade Room on Wednesday, That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown can be seen walking through a department store while repeatedly claiming that Nick “sucked [his] dick”.

“Nick, I let you suck my dick,” Brown said in the video. “I let Nick suck my dick and I liked it, it was okay, it was fine. Nick, you sucked my dick.”

This isn’t the first time Orlando Brown has made wild claims of sexual encounters with fellow Hollywood actors. The actor has also come forward claiming he’s had sex with former co-star Raven Symone.

It’s unclear what prompted the social media rant, or if Cannon and Brown have actually ever met in real life, but that didn’t stop the video from going viral.

Although he didn’t mention Cannon’s last name, Orlando referenced his hit MTV show Wild ‘N Out, so it’s pretty obvious who he was talking about.

Cannon took to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement on the ordeal.

“First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work,” Nick said.

Throughout the lengthy Instagram post, Cannon discussed how Brown seems to be suffering from “psychiatric disorders” and “substance abuse” and that this is worrying, not laughable.

“This is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves,” Cannon said. “We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own.”

Instead of using this as an opportunity to clear his name or shut down Orlando’s claims, Cannon turned the tables and called out the publications making jokes out of what looks to be a cry for help from the former child star.

“We might chuckle, joke, pass the gossip on through our low frequency vibrations but does it truly make you feel good?”

Cannon’s response was far from what most of us were expecting after Orlando’s video tirade. Thankfully, the MTV host chose to use his platform to spread awareness around mental illness and substance abuse, rather than adding fuel to the fire.