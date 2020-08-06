Nothing fills me with more joy than Nichole337 (AKA “Hey Guys It’s Nicole”) (AKA “I kissed a lobster and I liked it”) unexpectedly popping up on my screen. This happened approximately 23 minutes ago as I was scrolling through TikTok. Needless to say, I’ve been kicking myself for 23 minutes – and blaming the algorithm gods – for not discovering her TikTok profile sooner.

I was a die-hard Nichole337 fan in ‘09, as I mentioned in my appreciation post to her earlier this year, so I’m overjoyed to see one of YouTube’s greatest OG creators migrate to the platform.

The legendary content queen already boasts 35k followers, but, in my humblest of opinions, she deserves an army of millions.

Her TikToks are quintessential Nichole337, gifting us some iconic throwbacks, such as this stellar duet with her 2012 “My Heart Will Go On” rendition…

…and some 2020 originals. (Alexa, play ‘Highway to the Pizza Zone’.)

We can’t help but stan a queen who consistently delivers the goods across a variety of platforms.

If anyone can salvage 2020, it’s Nichole337. Now, if you don’t mind, I am going to dive head-first into the nostalgic cyber K-hole that is her YouTube archives.

*Doffs hat* We are unworthy.