A Tiger King drama series starring our lord and saviour Nicholas Cage as Joe Exotic has been picked up by Amazon Prime and I simply cannot contain my excitement.

The Netflix original docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness took the world by storm earlier this year, likely due to the fact that we were all in lockdown and had nothing better to do, but now we’ll get to relive the story via the beloved Nic Cage, and honestly, can you ask for anything more?

Cage was already attached to the series back in May when it was set to be developed by CBS, but according to Variety, the series has jumped ship to Amazon (which probably means we’ll be able to get our hands on it sooner).

But don’t fret if you weren’t completely obsessed with the docueries, because the new show is drawing inspiration from a totally different place, focussing solely on Joe Exotic.

The series is set to be based on the Texas Monthly article ‘Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into The World Of A Man Gone Wild’, which was published in June last year.

“He called himself the Tiger King and plastered his face on highway billboards in Texas and Oklahoma. He bred big cats, bears, baboons, and more. He lived, with a parade of partners, on the grounds of his private zoo. He threatened a rival with murder—repeatedly, on YouTube—and tried to hire a hit man to do the deed,” the article’s introduction reads.

The article is a lengthy, yet captivating read, which means the series will likely be just as good. And let’s face it, Nic Cage makes any project infinitely better.

Basically, we can expect to be taken on a journey from his humble beginnings as Joe Shreibvogel, to his eventual demise as Joe Exotic, the tiger king.

The news comes just weeks after it was revealed that NBC is working on a similar spin-off focussing on the life and times of Carole Baskin, starring none other than Kate McKinnon.