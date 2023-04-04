Succession‘s Nicholas Braun AKA Cousin Greg was cut off mid-interview by increasingly-cringe show The Project, and now he’s come out and said he was “set up” for that awkward moment. Spicy.

Braun is in Australia for the local premiere of Succession’s final season, and so of course is doing his local press rounds.

He appeared on Ten’s The Project on Sunday night, and much to the annoyance of fans, was cut-off mid-story about how he met Quentin Tarantino as a wee Disney star.

I mean, have you seen Nicholas Braun speak?? He is mesmerising, cutting him off is OFFENSIVE.

The whole thing was awkward AF regardless of whether you’re a fan, though. Host Sarah Harris tried multiple times to interrupt Braun and tell him they were running out of time, but it just came off as her speaking over him. The second hand embarrassment is so real.

Opening up about the ordeal at a VIP screening of Succession Episode Two on Monday night, Braun said he wished they’d just given him “a few more minutes” to finish the damn story that he was asked to tell.

“I had this guy yelling in my ear saying it was a minute left and all this stuff then they asked me to tell the story about Quentin Tarantino,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“I must have had only like 20 seconds left. I was set up to just yell the end. I think I managed to finish the story. I just wish I had a few more minutes or it was in person. Next time maybe I can do it on the desk or read some news.”

READ MORE Tea Queen Em Rusciano Accused The Project Of Allegedly Throwing Reuben Kaye Under The Bus

Why ask this man for a story knowing he doesn’t have time to tell it, and then cut him off?? The Project be competent for once challenge. Although maybe that’s asking for too much.

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson also had a bit of a go at the show for its shoddy interviewing skills last year, so this problem certainly isn’t new.

I mean, this is the show that failed to have any First Nations people on a panel discussing Indigenous affairs. Twice.

Remember when it also did a puff piece on George Calombaris, a literal wage thief?

Or when one of its host, Kate Langbroek, called a survivor from flood-ravaged Lismore “privileged”?

Yeah, this show is a fkn embarrassment. Just stop.