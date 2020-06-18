Since the dawn of time – or at least since the dawn of One Direction which for many of us was the dawn of time – fans have been trying to set Irishman Niall Horan up with hot Hollywood A-listers, the latest being Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.
A cheeky fan thought they’d officially proved that the pair are together after noticing he wore a signet ring and their arms must be hella sore from that reach.
“Confirmed! Niall Horan’s new girlfriend is Jodie Comer!” The fan tweeted.
Confirmed ?? ????????????????
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020
Horan wrote back “confirmed” with laughing emojis, obvs insinuating that it’s BS.
Nice try, fam.
Among the celebs Niall ~actually~ dated are Selena Gomez and Hailee Steinfeld so ya boi hasn’t done too bad at all.