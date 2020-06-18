Since the dawn of time – or at least since the dawn of One Direction which for many of us was the dawn of time – fans have been trying to set Irishman Niall Horan up with hot Hollywood A-listers, the latest being Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

A cheeky fan thought they’d officially proved that the pair are together after noticing he wore a signet ring and their arms must be hella sore from that reach.

“Confirmed! Niall Horan’s new girlfriend is Jodie Comer!” The fan tweeted.

Horan wrote back “confirmed” with laughing emojis, obvs insinuating that it’s BS.

Nice try, fam.

Among the celebs Niall ~actually~ dated are Selena Gomez and Hailee Steinfeld so ya boi hasn’t done too bad at all.

