Since the dawn of time – or at least since the dawn of One Direction which for many of us was the dawn of time – fans have been trying to set Irishman Niall Horan up with hot Hollywood A-listers, the latest being Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

A cheeky fan thought they’d officially proved that the pair are together after noticing he wore a signet ring and their arms must be hella sore from that reach.

“Confirmed! Niall Horan’s new girlfriend is Jodie Comer!” The fan tweeted.

Confirmed ?? ???????????????? — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020

Horan wrote back “confirmed” with laughing emojis, obvs insinuating that it’s BS.

Nice try, fam.

Among the celebs Niall ~actually~ dated are Selena Gomez and Hailee Steinfeld so ya boi hasn’t done too bad at all.