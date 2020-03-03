Hey Upper East-siders, I bet you’ve been wondering what Gossip Girl has been up to – well, the cast for the sequel series has just dropped so we’re all a step closer to finding out who GG is for the new generation, right? Surely.

After HBO Max announced they’d be kicking the show back up again last July, we’ve been sweating with anticipation about who’s going to be filling the NYC apartments and preppy wardrobes of the like of Blair Waldorf, Serena Van Der Woodsen, and Chuck Bass.

Well, you’re in luck friends, because the cast has begun to drop – including who’s stipping into the new lead role.

We already know that Kristen Bell is reprising her role as the GG narrator (thank GOD), and Gossip Girl 2.0 has approached original cast members for the sequel series, but here are your fresh faces to go through the trials and tribulations of living as a bougie upper-class binch in NYC.

Deadline reports that Emily Alyn Lind (from Revenge and Code Black) has been pinned to play the lead role, alongside Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) and Whitney Peak (The Chilling Tales Of Sabrina, Molly’s Game) as the main trio, with Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon, Girls), and Broadway’s Peter Pan Jason Gotay on the list so far.

Yes we stalked their instas, so check them out below.

The continuation of the iconic Gossip Girl will once again be executively produced by Josh Schwartz and based on the book series from Cecily von Ziegesar. The 2020 edition of GG is set to be penned by Joshua Safran and plans to focus in on how far social media and NYC itself has come in the eight years since we last heard from the tea spiller with eyes literally everywhere.

We’ll let you know more about the Gossip Girl sequel and its cast when we find out, but until then, you know you love me. XOXO Gossip Girl.