Buckle up binge-watchers, Netflix has announced its big list of flicks and television shows for the spooky season, and there’s a bit of something for everyone. Guys they’re bringing over Bridesmaids, that’s my heart won over.

Big hitters for those Halloween vibes include The Haunting of Bly Manor, the long-awaited follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. I for one cannot wait to see how many creepy ghosts are hiding in the background this time around. If that’s not really your style, then you can always whip out Paranormal Activity 4.

For the detectives among us, Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 is also coming around to Netflix, which promises to similarly send chills down our spines, and if you’re not really a horror buff, there’s a whole smorgasbord of juicy new content for you to sink your fangs into, like the entirety of New Girl, Les Misérables and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

In the documentary department, Netflix is flinging over the new BLACKPINK doco, as well as David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, which considering the state of our planet, might just be a horror doco, so perfect timing there.

And if you’ve got some time in your hands, the streaming service is also now showing seven whole seasons of New Girl.

Feast your eyes on all the new goodies hitting Netflix in October.

October 1st

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Bom Dia, Verônica

All Because of You

The Worst Witch: Season 4

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

New Girl: Season 1 – 7

Magnolia

Riding in Cars with Boys

The Hungover Games

October 2nd

Song Exploder

EMILY IN PARIS

Serious Men

Vampires vs. the Bronx

The Binding

Ahí te encargo

Òlòtūré

Dick Johnson Is Dead

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

October 4th

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

October 6th

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

October 7th

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Private Lives

To the Lake

Hubie Halloween

October 9th

Deaf U

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Ginny Weds Sunny

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

October 12th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3

The Intern

October 13th

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

October 14th

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

October 15th

Social Distance

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Love Like the Falling Rain

Rooting for Roona

Batman Begins

October 16th

La Révolution

Alguien tiene que morir

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3

Grand Army

Dream Home Makeover

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Pup Academy: Season 2

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

The Big Bang Theory: Season 12

October 19th

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

October 20th

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

Paranormal Activity 4

October 21st

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3

Rebecca

October 22nd

You Me Her: Season 5

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

Cadaver

October 23rd

Perdida

Move

Barbarians

The Queen’s Gambit

Over the Moon

Neighbors

Bridesmaids

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Les Misérables

This Is 40

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

The Bourne Ultimatum

About Time

Nanny McPhee

8 Mile

King Kong

Mr Bean’s Holiday

Wild Child

October 27th

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4

Blood of Zeus

October 28th

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Holidate

October 30th

Suburra: Season 3

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4

Bronx

His House

The Day of the Lord