Buckle up binge-watchers, Netflix has announced its big list of flicks and television shows for the spooky season, and there’s a bit of something for everyone. Guys they’re bringing over Bridesmaids, that’s my heart won over.
Big hitters for those Halloween vibes include The Haunting of Bly Manor, the long-awaited follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. I for one cannot wait to see how many creepy ghosts are hiding in the background this time around. If that’s not really your style, then you can always whip out Paranormal Activity 4.
For the detectives among us, Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 is also coming around to Netflix, which promises to similarly send chills down our spines, and if you’re not really a horror buff, there’s a whole smorgasbord of juicy new content for you to sink your fangs into, like the entirety of New Girl, Les Misérables and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.
In the documentary department, Netflix is flinging over the new BLACKPINK doco, as well as David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, which considering the state of our planet, might just be a horror doco, so perfect timing there.
Feast your eyes on all the new goodies hitting Netflix in October.
October 1st
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Bom Dia, Verônica
All Because of You
The Worst Witch: Season 4
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
New Girl: Season 1 – 7
Magnolia
Riding in Cars with Boys
The Hungover Games
October 2nd
Song Exploder
EMILY IN PARIS
Serious Men
Vampires vs. the Bronx
The Binding
Ahí te encargo
Òlòtūré
Dick Johnson Is Dead
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
October 4th
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
October 6th
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
October 7th
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
Private Lives
To the Lake
Hubie Halloween
October 9th
Deaf U
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Ginny Weds Sunny
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
October 12th
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
The Intern
October 13th
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
October 14th
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
October 15th
Social Distance
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
Love Like the Falling Rain
Rooting for Roona
Batman Begins
October 16th
La Révolution
Alguien tiene que morir
Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3
Grand Army
Dream Home Makeover
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Pup Academy: Season 2
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
The Big Bang Theory: Season 12
October 19th
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
October 20th
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
Paranormal Activity 4
October 21st
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
Rebecca
October 22nd
You Me Her: Season 5
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
Cadaver
October 23rd
Perdida
Move
Barbarians
The Queen’s Gambit
Over the Moon
Neighbors
Bridesmaids
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Les Misérables
This Is 40
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
The Bourne Ultimatum
About Time
Nanny McPhee
8 Mile
King Kong
Mr Bean’s Holiday
Wild Child
October 27th
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
Blood of Zeus
October 28th
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Holidate
October 30th
Suburra: Season 3
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
Bronx
His House
The Day of the LordImage: Netflix / New Girl