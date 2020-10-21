Netflix has finally dropped its November lineup and honestly, it’s a shame that lockdown is about to be over because now I don’t even want to leave the house.

November is honestly the best month of the year when it comes to content. You can still get away with watching spooky Halloween content, and nobody will judge you for busting out the Christmas flicks early. It truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

But honestly, The Grinch will just have to hold his damn horses because today’s announcement has filled up my binge-watching calendar before November has even begun.

Obviously, the big drawcard here is our boys in Aunty Donna making their Netflix (!!) debut (!!) on November 11 with Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun.

But if you’re not in the mood for dumb comedy, The Crown is also back with Season 4 on November 15th, which will give us a look at everything that happened between 1977 and 1990. We’ll be introduced to Princess Diana, Harry and William, we’ll see the wedding and the iconic tour of Australia (that’s us!).

Honestly, if you need me throughout the month of November, just don’t.

November 1st

Can You Hear Me? (M’entends-tu?): Season 2

Dawson’s Creek

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

November 3rd

Mother

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

November 4th

Love and Anarchy

November 5th

Paranormal

Operation Christmas Drop

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

November 6th

Country Ever After

Citation

Wrong Kind of Black: Season 1

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

November 7th

Toomelah

Satellite Boy

Sweet Country

November 8th

Goldstone

November 9th

Undercover (BE): Season 2

November 10th

DASH & LILY

Trash Truck

November 11th

A Queen Is Born (Nasce uma Rainha)

What We Wanted

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

November 13th

The Minions of Midas

The Life Ahead

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

November 15th

The Crown: Season 4

November 17th

We Are The Champions

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4

November 18th

Bitter Daisies (El sabor de las margaritas): Season 2

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

The Gulf: Season 1

November 19th

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

November 20th

Voices of Fire

Alien Xmas

If Anything Happens I Love You

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

November 21st

Shameless (U.S.): Season 10

The InBESTigators: Season 2

November 22nd

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

November 24th

Hillbilly Elegy

Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno de Tomy)

Wonderoos

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

November 25th

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Great Pretender: Season 2

How I Met Your Mother: Season 1 – 10

November 26th

Mosul

November 27th

Over Christmas (Überweihnachten)

Virgin River: Season 2

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

The Call

Don’t Listen

The Beast (La Belva)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

November 29th

The Uncanny Counter

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

November 30th

Finding Agnes

Drive Hard