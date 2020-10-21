Netflix has finally dropped its November lineup and honestly, it’s a shame that lockdown is about to be over because now I don’t even want to leave the house.
November is honestly the best month of the year when it comes to content. You can still get away with watching spooky Halloween content, and nobody will judge you for busting out the Christmas flicks early. It truly is the gift that keeps on giving.
But honestly, The Grinch will just have to hold his damn horses because today’s announcement has filled up my binge-watching calendar before November has even begun.
Aussie comedy trio @AuntyDonnaBoys present #AuntyDonnasBigOlHouseOfFun, joined by…
???? @EdHelms
???? @KristenSchaalEd
???? Weird @AlYankovic
???? A pirate
???? Sir Tommy Nipple-Tassels
???? The…queen of England?
Premiering November 11 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/EjpumLOnDP
— Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) October 20, 2020
Obviously, the big drawcard here is our boys in Aunty Donna making their Netflix (!!) debut (!!) on November 11 with Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun.
But if you’re not in the mood for dumb comedy, The Crown is also back with Season 4 on November 15th, which will give us a look at everything that happened between 1977 and 1990. We’ll be introduced to Princess Diana, Harry and William, we’ll see the wedding and the iconic tour of Australia (that’s us!).
Honestly, if you need me throughout the month of November, just don’t.
November 1st
Can You Hear Me? (M’entends-tu?): Season 2
Dawson’s Creek
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
November 3rd
Mother
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
November 4th
Love and Anarchy
November 5th
Paranormal
Operation Christmas Drop
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
November 6th
Country Ever After
Citation
Wrong Kind of Black: Season 1
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
November 7th
Toomelah
Satellite Boy
Sweet Country
November 8th
Goldstone
November 9th
Undercover (BE): Season 2
November 10th
DASH & LILY
Trash Truck
November 11th
A Queen Is Born (Nasce uma Rainha)
What We Wanted
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
November 13th
The Minions of Midas
The Life Ahead
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
November 15th
The Crown: Season 4
November 17th
We Are The Champions
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
November 18th
Bitter Daisies (El sabor de las margaritas): Season 2
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
The Gulf: Season 1
November 19th
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
November 20th
Voices of Fire
Alien Xmas
If Anything Happens I Love You
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
November 21st
Shameless (U.S.): Season 10
The InBESTigators: Season 2
November 22nd
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
November 24th
Hillbilly Elegy
Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno de Tomy)
Wonderoos
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
November 25th
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Great Pretender: Season 2
How I Met Your Mother: Season 1 – 10
November 26th
Mosul
November 27th
Over Christmas (Überweihnachten)
Virgin River: Season 2
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
The Call
Don’t Listen
The Beast (La Belva)
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
November 29th
The Uncanny Counter
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
November 30th
Finding Agnes
Drive Hard