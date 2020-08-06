The other day, Bachelor In Paradise star Jarrod Woodgate took to Instagram to call out his ex Keira Maguire and her new boyfriend, Love Island star Matt Zukowski, for still scabbing his Netflix account a year after their split.

Woodgate shared a screenshot from a DM sent to him by Zukowski, asking him where he’s up to in Last Dance on Netflix and fucking hell, the audacity of this bloke.

“Public Service Announcement: If you think that your Netflix account is getting hacked by Russian spies because it keeps saying ‘continue watching’ to shows you’ve never seen… CHANGE YOUR PASSWORD,” he began.

“Cause it could be the ex you broke up over a year ago and her new boyfriend using your account. WTAF,” he concluded.

Keira later responded during a spicy appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O Show.

“Just so you know, I have a smart TV that was logged in to his Netflix account, which I didn’t really watch, but when Matt would come over, he’d go, ‘Do you have Netflix?’ And I’d go, ‘Yeah, I’ve got Jarrod’s account,’” she explained with a giggle.

“[Me and Matt] were just like, ‘It hasn’t been disabled yet, may as well watch it,’” she continued. “We just made a joke out of it and we thought it was quite funny, and Jarrod knew this, obviously.”

“Then one day it was disabled and we thought ‘That’s so funny.’ And we messaged Jarrod and said, ‘Where were we up to on Last Dance?’ It was just a bit of fun but he didn’t take it that well. We thought it was funny.”

As the incident made national news, the spicy folks over at Netflix decided to use it as a #content opp with the following post:

Go ahead and click on those tags and see what you find.

Well played, Netflix. Well played.