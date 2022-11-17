Netflix has rolled out a feature that lets you boot people off your account so RIP to the moochers of the world.

The “Manage Access and Devices” feature was added to Netflix’s Account Settings on Wednesday and if you have a looksie there now you’ll see it next to a blue “NEW” sign.

Basically, the new setting lets you see recent devices that have streamed content from your account. If there are devices in there you don’t recognise, you can log out from them remotely via just one click. The power to destroy your ex’s life by logging him out of your account just as he starts to watch the finale of his fave show… glorious.

The new feature is available globally on web, iOS and Android but it wasn’t introduced to be used for evil (even though you’re more than welcome to).

Netflix said it added the feature because of the “busy holiday season” when “members will be on the move” while doing all their Christmas travels.

“Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out,” the streaming giant explained in a statement.

Honestly, so true, and a great rebrand of the company’s initial plan to crackdown on password-sharing by charging customers who use their Netflix account on multiple devices.

ICYMI, Netflix was trialling an “add a home” feature in July where customers who wanted to share their Netflix account across multiple devices not linked to their homes had to pay a fee for it.

Obviously the immediate criticism to this was that we shouldn’t have to pay to access our own subscriptions while, say, on a holiday or visiting grandma.

It seems Netflix has listened to the feedback and instead created a less-controversial way to limit moochers without pissing off its entire customer base. We love to see it.