Netflix has announced a minor tweak which might make life a touch easier for anyone using a shared profile – and by ‘easier’, we mean, ‘easier to hide your viewing habits from anyone else using the account.’

The streaming service today revealed that users can now remove items from the home screen’s Continue Watching row, the section which allows users to quickly return to shows they may have dropped halfway through.

On a surface level, the move will allow punters to declutter their Netflix home screens. Churned through a few eps of Too Hot To Handle, only to find it was too hot to handle? Congratulations, you can nuke that series from your Continue Watching row.

But the option also presents tantalising new options for anyone who fancies a secret binge.

If you told your partner you’d only watch Queer Eye in their company, but callously watched half of the latest season by yourself, you can now remove evidence of your crime from the Continue Watching section.

Are you living with your parents, but you don’t want them knowing about your faves? Same deal. With a few button presses, your secret TV habits will be harder for your family to find.

PSA: You can now remove a film or series from the Continue Watching row.

⁰

On your mobile device, simply click the three dots below the title and select Remove From Row. pic.twitter.com/VycWTS2xks — Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2020

Folks have reacted to the update with positivity, with many freely admitting they could have used this feature a while ago.

My parents will never know I watched 365 Days — Oozy (@Oozy1K) July 14, 2020

Not having this almost cost me a relationship. Thanks for adding — Ty Loney (@Grizz4327) July 14, 2020

Could have done with this 4/5 years ago when I sponged my ex’s netflix for a good year without her knowing ffs ???? — Dave Duggan (@_daveduggan) July 14, 2020

This would have been so helpful to little gay me 5-6 years ago trying to hide I was watching LGBT movies for the kissing scenes ???? — ????????️‍????D????️‍???????? (@king_blackthorn) July 14, 2020

Good cause I watch a lot of shady shit!???????? https://t.co/vu8iT3eGkO — J Roche (@JohnathanLRoac1) July 14, 2020

Go forth and binge in peace, friends.

READ MORE The First Trailer For Season 5 Of Netflix’s Lucifer Teases One Helluva Plot Twist