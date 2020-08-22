Netflix has cancelled two popular shows, The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, over what it says are “circumstances related to COVID.”

The Society, a mystery series following a group of teens in a world where adults have mysteriously disappeared, was recently picked up for a second season.

Filming was set to start next month, with a view to a premiere later this year, but thank to difficulties around production dates and cast availability, it will no longer go ahead.

I Am Not Okay With This, based on the comic of the same title, is about an angsty teen who discovers that she has telekenetic powers.

Netflix had not yet officially picked it up for a second season, but scripts had been written and production was “fully on track” to go ahead.

Per a statement obtained by industry publication Deadline, Netflix said:

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”