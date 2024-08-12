It’s a bad day to be a Netflix series because it seems that the streaming service has made some big cuts in its content.

So far in 2024, the streamer has cut four series from its lineup and announced that a whopping seven series will be coming to a close after its last season.

So, let’s see which shows have been sliced and diced from the Netflix repertoire.

Which Netflix shows have been cancelled?

Obliterated

Obliterated is an action comedy series released in 2023. It followed an elite special forces team letting loose on the piss in Las Vegas after they saved the city from a deadly bomb. Well, so they thought.

After they hit the clubs and party hard, they discover that the bomb they dismantled was a decoy, leaving them with a limited amount of time to save their country from obliteration.

Obliterated received fairly moderate reviews with audiences either loving or hating the raunchy, silly moments in between the action. If that sounds compelling you better soak up Season One because that’s all you’re going to get.

Ratched

This one is a bummer!

Ratched is a psychological thriller series starring the brilliant Sarah Paulson and developed by American Horror Story‘s Ryan Murphy. It follows the origin story of a young Mildred Ratched — a character made famous in Ken Kesey‘s novel and classic film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest — as she begins working at a leading psychiatric hospital which performs experiments on its patients.

The series was initially released in 2020 and it’s been suspected for a while now that the show had been axed. But as Netflix originally had the series on a two-season deal, many fans held on to hope. However, Paulson confirmed the news that Ratched isn’t coming back when asked by a fan.

The Brothers Sun

Oh boy, this one hurts! After watching the trailer, I’m bummed I hadn’t heard of The Brothers Sun until now.

The action-comedy follows Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li), a teenager whose life changes suddenly when his older brother Charles (Justin Chien) visits Bruce and his mum Eileen (Michelle Yeow) in LA. During the visit, Bruce finally discovers that he’s secretly part of the biggest gangster crime family in Taiwan, and his mother moved him to America to escape a life of crime.

But after an attempted assassination attempt on Bruce and Charles’ father, Bruce has no choice but to adopt the gangster lifestyle. Well, try to, at least.

The Brothers Sun was cancelled in March after just one season, two months after its initial release in January 2024.

My Dad The Bounty Hunter

I’m sure kiddos around the world are bummed by the removal of My Dad The Bounty Hunter after two seasons of the show. The series is about two kids who discover that their dad — who seems pretty normal to them — is actually an intergalactic bounty hunter.

It first launched on Netflix in February 2023 with Season Two released in August 2023. Netflix made the announcement that My Dad The Bounty Hunter was getting the boot in an announcement on June 13, 2024.

Which Netflix shows are ending?

Seven shows are wrapping up over the next little while.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Don’t freak out!!! The live-action series of Avatar: The Last Air Bender hasn’t gotten the axe just yet.

In fact, Netflix confirmed that the beloved series would be returning for Season Two and Season Three. However, Season Three is where the series will come to a natural end.

Yip yip!!!! (Image: Netflix / Avatar: The Last Air Bender)

Maestro In Blue

Just like Avatar: The Last Airbender, the Greek series Maestro In Blue was given a second and third season in March this year. Following the announcement, Netflix stated the third season would be its final one.

The show-stopping series is about a musician who travels to a gorgeous Greek island during the pandemic to set up a music festival. Along the way, he falls in love. Oh, and finds himself wrapped up in a bunch of other people’s problems. It’s hard being nosey, hey?

The Witcher

The fantasy series The Witcher has been renewed for a fifth season — starring Aussie lead Chris Hemsworth instead of OG actor Henry Cavill.

This will be the last season of the hit series but I think that’s a pretty good innings, don’t you?

The Upshaws

Who doesn’t love a classic sitcom? The Upshaws is a sitcom about Mechanic Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) and his working-class Black family in Indianapolis. It’s got all the usual family drama — plus a kooky sister-in-law played by Wanda Sykes.

Instead of being released in a typical series, The Upshaws has always been labelled in parts.

In June, Netflix announced that The Upshaws Part Six would be hitting the platform in 2025 with Part Seven concluding the series.

Squid Game

Again, no need to panic!!! We’ve still got plenty of Squid Game to enjoy before the series comes to its natural end.

In August, Netflix announced that the series has been renewed for a third and final season. Season Two will hit the platform on December 26, with Season Three expected to be released in early 2025.

Arcane

Pour some out for the League of Legends fans with this series coming to an end. Arcane: League Of Legends is an animated series which focuses on sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) who find themselves to be on opposite sides of a battle between twin cities Piltover and Zaun.

Arcane will end after it’s second season but co-creator Christian Linke has hinted that this series was just the beginning of more League Of Legends series.

Blood Of Zeus

Blood Of Zeus is the perfect show if you’re into Greek mythology and animation. As a battle between Olympus and the Titans begins to bubble, a man named Heron (Derek Phillips) — Zeus’ illegitimate son — becomes mankind’s only hope of survival.

The third and final season is set for release in 2025.

There you go, folks. Soak up your favourite shows while you still can because you never know when their run will end.