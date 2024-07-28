Beloved Neighbours Star Janet Andrewartha Dies Aged 72: ‘An Extraordinary Woman’

Aussie actor Janet Andrewartha, who is best known for her role as Lyn Scully on beloved Aussie soap Neighbours has died.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Neighbours announced the passing of the beloved actor, writing that the cast and crew are “deeply saddened” by the tragic news.

“Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha,” the post began.

“Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street’s Lyn Scully, Janet will be remembered for her wide body of work, which includes her memorable turn as Reb Keane in Prisoner: Cell Block H.”

The statement also featured a message from fellow Neighbours star Jackie Woodburne, who had a strong bond with the late Aussie actor.

“Janet was one of the finest actors of her generation, but more than that, she was an extraordinary woman. Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun,” Woodburne shared.

“To me she was a steadfast friend for over 45 years. I will miss her every day.”

The Facebook post has since been flooded with messages from fans of the actor, many sharing their condolences and well wishes for the actor’s loved ones.

For those who aren’t aware of Andrewartha’s stardom, she appeared on the internationally loved show Neighbours from 1999 to 2006. From 2009, she would make appearances every now and then up until 2019.

Prior to that, Andrewartha starred in Prisoner as Reb for 94 episodes.

