The body of Glee actress Naya Rivera was discovered this morning, ending a desperate five-day search after she went missing in a Californian lake last week.

Speaking to the media, Sheriff William Ayub said authorities do not believe foul play or self-harm were involved in her death.

Following the announcement, her celebrity peers have taken to social media to express their grief at the untimely passing of Rivera.

Her Glee co-star Lea Michele has spoken out for the first time since Rivera went missing by sharing the following pic on Instagram:

“Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were,” tweeted Jane Lynch, who played cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the musical comedy. “Love and peace to your family.”

Chris Colfer, who played Glee club member Kurt Hummel, posted a lengthy and poignant caption alongside a photo of the pair on Insta.

“How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarise a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone?” he wrote.

“If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humour were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honour and a suit of armour. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.”

Here are a bunch of other tributes from Naya’s celebrity peers:

