The body of Glee actress Naya Rivera was discovered this morning, ending a desperate five-day search after she went missing in a Californian lake last week.
Speaking to the media, Sheriff William Ayub said authorities do not believe foul play or self-harm were involved in her death.
Following the announcement, her celebrity peers have taken to social media to express their grief at the untimely passing of Rivera.
Her Glee co-star Lea Michele has spoken out for the first time since Rivera went missing by sharing the following pic on Instagram:
“Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were,” tweeted Jane Lynch, who played cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the musical comedy. “Love and peace to your family.”
— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020
Chris Colfer, who played Glee club member Kurt Hummel, posted a lengthy and poignant caption alongside a photo of the pair on Insta.
“How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarise a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone?” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. ???? Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.
Here are a bunch of other tributes from Naya’s celebrity peers:
This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020
Prayers for Naya Rivera's family. Man….can we have a "Do Over " of 2020. The loss is too much ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/63iNdRikv5
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2020
Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!
— Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020
Sick to my stomach. RIP #nayarivera https://t.co/OYwWQMgCoh
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020
It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son.
Hold on tight to your people right now, if you’re lucky enough to be near them ????
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020
Naya Rivera was truly a light and showed us all how to be unapologetically ourselves. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans in this difficult time. Rest in peace, #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/jmkJRFXMKs
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 13, 2020
naya rivera. didn’t realize the impact u had on my life growing up, being the first poc, lgbtq character i saw on screen. i grew up listening to u sing, being inspired by the girl on glee who looks like me & is unapologetically herself. you changed so many lives. rest easy angel.
— Bryana Salaz (@bryanasalaz) July 13, 2020