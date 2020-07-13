The body of Glee actress Naya Rivera was discovered this morning, ending a desperate five-day search after she went missing in a Californian lake last week.

Speaking to the media, Sheriff William Ayub said authorities do not believe foul play or self-harm were involved in her death.

Following the announcement, her celebrity peers have taken to social media to express their grief at the untimely passing of Rivera.

Her Glee co-star Lea Michele has spoken out for the first time since Rivera went missing by sharing the following pic on Instagram:

“Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were,” tweeted Jane Lynch, who played cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the musical comedy. “Love and peace to your family.” Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Chris Colfer, who played Glee club member Kurt Hummel, posted a lengthy and poignant caption alongside a photo of the pair on Insta.

This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020

Prayers for Naya Rivera's family. Man….can we have a "Do Over " of 2020. The loss is too much ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/63iNdRikv5 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2020

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son.

Hold on tight to your people right now, if you’re lucky enough to be near them ???? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera was truly a light and showed us all how to be unapologetically ourselves. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans in this difficult time. Rest in peace, #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/jmkJRFXMKs — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 13, 2020