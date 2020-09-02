Nat’s What I Reckon has shepherded us through lockdowns, with the Sydney comedian’s recipe videos teaching Australia the importance of home cooking – and the value of not being so hard on yourselves, you champions.

But can old mate’s knife skills and positive attitude guide us after a year dominated by the pandemic? All signs point to yes, thanks to the imminent arrival of Nat’s very first cookbook/self-help scripture.

Un-cook Yourself: A Ratbag’s Rules For Life, from Penguin Books Australia, promises to condense Nat’s unique kitchen knowledge with some of his hard-earned wisdom.

Taking to Facebook, where he now commands more than 1.4 million followers, Nat said the 272-page tome combines recipes, comics, and reviews of things which may or may not be shit.

YEE HAA CHAMPIONS… I've written an awesome book for you legends called 'Un-cook Yourself – A Ratbag's Rules For Life'… Posted by Nat's What I Reckon on Tuesday, 1 September 2020

The book also promises to detail some of Nat’s life before viral superstardom.

Un-cook Yourself “amps up the flavour with some eye-watering stories from his early years before a sweary video about pasta sauce shot him to global fame,” according to the Penguin Books Australia site.

So, that’s all a little bit of alright.

The book is slated to hit shelves on December 1, just weeks before the Australia clicks the tongs for Christmas lunch.

Want to brush up on your culinary (and life) skills before the big day? Don’t let us stop you.