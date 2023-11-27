Natalie Bassingthwaighte has revealed who her new partner is after recently announcing she was queer and in a new relationship.

The Rogue Traders front-woman released the tea in an Instagram Reel filled with pics and happy little vids from her gig opening for the one-and-only Christina Aguilera in Melbourne over the weekend. The post included an adorable video of Natalie walking hand in hand with Pip Loth — who the Herald Sun has identified as her new partner.

Pip is a stage manager who reportedly worked with Natalie on the 2021 musical Jagged Little Pill.

Nat with Pip after the show. (Image: Instagram / @natbassingthwaighte)

Natalie was also joined by her daughter Harper, her ex-husband and bandmate Cameron McGlinchey and a bunch of pals as they partied it up in the VIP area.

In case you missed it, Natalie announced that she was in a “beautiful” new relationship in an interview with Stellar magazine’s podcast Something To Talk About following the amicable divorce from her husband of 13 years.

The announcement came after she felt “backed into a corner” by journalists who knew about their split and her new relo.

“You know, ‘Give me a quote or we’re going to print the story. We know that you’re in a new relationship with a woman; we know who it is. We won’t talk about that, but will you give us a quote?’ I wasn’t outed, but the threat was there,” she explained.



Instead, she took control of the narrative.

“I’m in a beautiful relationship with a woman who makes my heart smile and makes me really happy,” she told Stellar.

“Now I can speak from my own mouth, on my own truth, and that feels rewarding. I’m OK. Everything is OK, and everyone is OK. We’re in a good space. It feels liberating. But before? It’s terrifying and it’s debilitating because you’re waiting for someone to snap a picture of you and make it salacious.

“To live like that is… oh, it’s not fun. And I’ve been doing that for a little while now. So it’s nice to say it.”

Bless her!

Natalie is still living with Cam as they co-parent their two kids and says it works for their family so that is definitely a win.

I’m just so happy that Aussie icon Nat Bas is thriving.

