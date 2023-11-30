Natalie Bassingthwaighte has ripped into the inappropriate and hateful behaviour she has encountered from trolls and tabloids alike after she debuted her same-sex relationship with girlfriend Pip Roth, who uses they/them pronouns.

In a video on Instagram, the Aussie icon thanked those that had been supportive of her relationship, and skewered those who had openly attacked it.

“I don’t understand how people have time to go on someone’s page and comment so viciously and horrifically, and intentionally make people feel awful,” Nat Bass said of the negative comments some hateful trolls had been leaving on her posts.

“It’s not accepted on my page, and I won’t have it.”

She said her team would be deleting any comments hating on her loved ones, including her ex-husband Cameron McGlinchey.

“My team will be looking at the comments and blocking anyone who says anything negative towards anyone I love. That includes my family, that includes Cam, that includes my kids and that includes my girlfriend. We all deserve respect and love because we are all human.”

She then took aim at tabloids who had been posting untrue reports about her relationships, seemingly referring to a Daily Mail report that she was dating a friend of hers who lived in Byron Bay.

After that woman confirmed she was only friends with Nat Bass, the publication reportedly doubled down on the dating claims and referred to Pip as Nat Bass’ ex, per news.com.au, before eventually deleting the reports.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Pip Loth. Image: Instagram @natbassingthwaighte

“I won’t accept paparazzi coming to my front door, following my friends, making up stories about us. It’s a load of crap. It’s not acceptable, and I want it to stop,” Bassingthwaighte said.

As for the general trolls, Nat Bass urged they practice self reflection and kindness.

“Be kind. You don’t know what people are going through, you really don’t,” she said.

“Hate just brings more hate … and I don’t have any hate in my life.”

Nat Bass’ comments are particularly saddening given she expressed her fears of exactly this scenario when she revealed she had a girlfriend in a Stellar magazine interview.

“I rang Cam and I was hysterical,” she said about the thought of going public with her relationship.

“It’s terrifying and it’s debilitating because you’re waiting for someone to snap a picture of you and make it salacious. To live like that is … oh, it’s not fun. And I’ve been doing that for a little while now. So it’s nice to say it.”

Despite the negativity though, it seems Nat Bass is still being fiercely positive and fighting for her peace. We’re proud of her.