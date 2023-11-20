Natalie Bassingthwaighte Came Out As Queer & Revealed She Is With A Woman In New Interview

Aussie icon Natalie Bassingthwaighte has shared with the world that after her amicable divorce with ex-husband and bandmate Cameron McGlinchey, she’s now dating a woman who makes her “heart smile”. Good for her!!

Bassingthwaighte and McGlinchey, who share two children, ended their 13-year marriage earlier this year, which the singer opened up about on Stellar magazine’s podcast Something To Talk About.

“[I got a] phone call; I’d been waiting for it to happen, but [was] trying to protect our inner sanctum for so long, trying to navigate grief and really sit in it and feel it all. It hurts, trying to navigate what the next bits look like, especially as a couple who have two children, who work together,” Bassingthwaighte said of the media finding out about her divorce.

“So having public interest, I won’t lie, was terrifying from the get-go. Since it first happened, I was waiting for someone to say something. And it just felt like I wasn’t ready. The hardest part was getting a phone call to say, the media know … they want a comment. I felt very overwhelmed.”

Bassingthwaighte said that she didn’t want people to view her marriage to McGlinchey as a “failure” when to her, it was such a “success”.

“We had a very successful marriage. It was very beautiful. We’ve done amazing things together, achieved a lot and have two incredible children. We admire and respect each other, and there’s love there. It’s just different,” she said.

While some things are new and exciting for her: namely her “beautiful” relationship with an unidentified woman “who makes my heart smile and makes me happy”, having to actually come out to the media was “terrifying”.

“I rang Cam and I was hysterical,” she said about the thought of going public with her relationship.

“And he said, ‘It’s OK. This is your truth and you now have to sit in it and stand in it and own it.’ So to have that support from him has been nothing short of beautiful, and I’m very grateful for it.

“Now I can speak from my own mouth, on my own truth, and that feels rewarding. I’m OK. Everything is OK, and everyone is OK. We’re in a good space. It feels liberating. But before? It’s terrifying and it’s debilitating because you’re waiting for someone to snap a picture of you and make it salacious. To live like that is … oh, it’s not fun. And I’ve been doing that for a little while now. So it’s nice to say it.”

That being said, Natalie Bassingthwaighte hasn’t labelled her sexuality, which is actually pretty sweet. Normalise dating who you want without having to explain it to everyone!

The “Alive” singer is still living with Cam McGlinchey has they navigate co-parenting and family holidays together, but she said it works for her and that’s what matters.

What a darling, we’re so damn happy for her!

Image: Instagram @natbassingthwaighte