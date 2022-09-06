Former Married At First Sight 2018 contestant and the world’s most crook renaissance man Nasser Sultan has been accused of buying approximately 40,000 fake Instagram followers. My brother in Christ, just put your damn phone down. Go outside and breathe in the crisp, clean air or read a fucking book.

Per Yahoo! Lifestyle, social media analytics website Social Blade crunched the numbers from Sultan’s Instagram account. It showed from August 2021 to August 2022, the number of followers he’d clocked had increased from 42,000 to 88,500.

TBH 46,500 new followers in a year isn’t that wild if you’re a celebrity who’s constantly in the public eye or you’d recently starred in a film or reality TV show. Take Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island 2022; in June, she entered the villa with 353,000 followers and now has a stonking 3 million followers four months later.

But Sultan is not Cülcüloğlu and frankly, he never will be. He hasn’t been on the telly recently and the only reason he’s still making headlines is ‘cos he has an unquenchable desire to do dumb shit, such as calling the Kyle & Jackie O show to talk mad shit about Olivia Frazer and Domenica Calarco.

Or thinking his flop reality TV appearance from four years ago means he’s qualified to coach MAFS 2022 contestants as some sort of “fame consultant”.

Alas, his meteoric Instagram following is intriguing to say the least. Also bizarre is the fact his follower count gradually grew by several thousand each month from August 2021 to August 2022, but once his stint on MAFS wrapped up in April 2018, he started losing followers like it was going out of fashion.

His follower count dropped from 70,000 in April 2018 to 40,000 in October 2018, most likely because everyone was sick of his shit. He stayed at around the 40,000 mark until August 2021, when he suddenly became the most popular and interesting bloke to ever exist and every man and his dog apparently scrambled to follow him.

I mean, who doesn’t want to keep up to date with Nass Nass and whatever the fuck this is?

According to influencer analysis website Hype Auditor (mildly obsessed with that business name), only 62 of his 88,500 followers like each of his posts, which is also… sketchy.

Sultan has pooh-poohed the accusation he’s bought Instagram followers.

“If someone can buy me or show me how to obtain them I’ll be happy to take them,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

“Maybe I should put out a video asking people to show me how? Because apparently if you have lots you can become an influencer.”

Nasser Sultan, babe, I’m begging you not to do anything of that nature. To quote Regina George in Mean Girls, stop trying to make “fame happen”. It’s not going to happen.