Bachelor evictee Nadine Kodsi has unloaded on Locky Gilbert again, saying that he is not the man she wanted to see in the mansion and that she was hoping for a rumoured AFL star instead.

Nadine, who was booted from the current season in the first rose ceremony, has repeatedly gone in on Locky, calling him a “puppet” in an interview with the So Dramatic podcast.

She went rogue again this week, leaking the alleged winner of the current season based on intel from a cast group chat, and now she has brought even more drama to her Instagram stories.

When asked by a fan why she went on the show in the first place given that Locky Gilbert is “not her type”, Nadine responded:

“You don’t actually get to see who The Bachelor is or what he looks like etc until you walk into the mansion for the first time. I opted out of the experience because I cannot pretend to be into someone when I’m not.”

She the continued, saying that she had hoped it would be retired Richmond player Alex Rance in the mansion instead:

“P.S. We were not [cast] for Locky, apparently we were all [cast] for Alex Rance, which is def my type. I wouldn’t be with someone who couldn’t even afford a thousand dollar LV bag for my birthday.”

She then hashtagged the story #notightarses and #richmanvibesonly, because of course she did.

Filming for the current season of The Bachelor was suspended midway through the current season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the show continuing virtually via video conferencing.