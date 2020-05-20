Twitter is a dark and miserable place, especially during a pandemic. But sometimes it delivers the good shit. I am of course talking about the meme that pits your 2020 plans against our reality, because all we can really do now is laugh through the tears. Hahahaha. Let us begin.

FUCK.

(Parasite is available to stream on Stan, by the way.)

Oh god. 

Oh GOD. 

OH GOD. 

Stop it.

I’ve been laughing at this next one for too long.

BIG WOOF. The above is from Melancholia helmed by controversial director Lars von Trier. It’s a film I’ll never watch again. Enough said.

This next one is from The Midnight Gospel, which you can find on Netflix. I don’t know what is going on. I don’t know if I want to know. I don’t know if I can even process it.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Midnight Gospel, I’ll summarise it real quick. It’s an adult animated series from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell of the Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast. That’s it, that’s all you need to know.

Moving on.

I haven’t watched Normal People yet – I’m reading the book first, don’t yell at me – but based on the amount of comments and likes, I assume this is… relatable. I can’t wait for this book / series to destroy me!

But nothing, nothing beats this.

MY CABBAGES.

If you have not watched Avatar: The Last Airbender, you SHOULD. Look at the likes on that tweet compared to the others. IT RULES. The series is on Netflix, if you’ve run out of iso content. There are three seasons all up and each episode goes for less than 30 minutes. Do it.

Image: Twitter / @__ChrisJames