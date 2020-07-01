Mutya Buena, one of the founding members of British girlband the Sugababes, has come under fire for posting a bunch of absolutely batshit conspiracy theories on her Instagram.

The star has been flooding her stories with screenshots of increasingly insane theories, each more vom-inducing than the last.

Said stories include fake allegations that Hillary Clinton is awaiting trial for “cutting off a little girl’s face and wearing it as a mask” and that COVID-19 is a hoax to “distract” the world from A-list celebrities getting arrested.

The first post alluded to the already debunked Pizzagate theory – that Clinton was linked to a sex trafficking ring in Washington DC. The post read:

“WHY DOES NOBODY KNOW THAT HILLARY CLINTON JUST LOST HER APPEAL IN COURT OVER 600,000 EMAILS ABOUT CHILD MOLESTATION, TORTURE AND TRAFFICKING AND HAS TO TESTIFY THIS SEPTEMBER? Oh yeah cus they’re distracting us.”

The singer also shared a bunch of posts accusing stars like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Hanks of being involved in a sex trafficking and paedophilia ring.

“Hillary Clinton is on trial for cutting off a little girl’s face and wearing it as a mask. Then she cut the little girl arm off and killed her. Oh yeah they got her for human trafficking too, Obama as well! Bill Gates. Oprah too. And a lot more others with money and power but we wouldn’t know because they got Corona everywhere on the news. #LookItUp #HowLongYallGoneStaySleep?”

One post, with a picture of Hanks, read: “Miss me yet? Do you know if I’m still alive? Where is Rita? Where did we go? Mel Gibson was right ‘Hollywood pedopfiles have nowhere to hide’.”

Another tweet alleged that Jimmy Kimmel, Oprah and Ellen were “supposedly a part of pizza gate, coincidence, I think not”, while one claimed that Oprah is facing trial and has been under house arrest, while Steven Spielberg was allegedly “executed last week.”

The posts reportedly stem from a conspiracy theory circulated by the far-right theorists QAnon, which alleged that COVID is fake and is being used to cover up mass arrests of celebrities and politicians for paedophilia.

Despite the fact that the theories Mutya Buena was sharing have been debunked, she wrote: “If U do not like what I put up once again I dnt give a shit… take ur finger out ur arse and research urself [sic]… Instagram is so backwards… Nooone likes the truth on here… I’ll stick to Facebook. Enjoy living your lies.”

Another post shared by Mutya mentioned an article about Bill Gates predicting a coronavirus-like outbreak, with the singer adding: “Children being murdered eaten used as sex objects… all the big stars and powerful people are being called out… this was a distraction on top of everything else… u aint dumb look what’s going on [sic].”

She also shared a Facebook post which alleged that the Illuminati has been horrifically abusing children before drinking their blood, which contains ‘adrenochrome’ – a chemical compound which pops up in a lot of QAnon theories.

A bunch of Mutya Buena’s Stories can be found in the below thread:

has anyone checked on mutya from the sugababes? because i- pic.twitter.com/fGtVchA9ws — joshua (@joshcharles_21) June 29, 2020