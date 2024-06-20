Son Of Convicted Murderer Is Suing Netflix For Defamation Over Claims Made In Viral Documentary

Richard ‘Buster’ Murdaugh, son of convicted murderer and ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh, has filed a defamation lawsuit against streaming giant Netflix over how it’s documentary series Murdaugh Murders linked him to another death.

Richard has accused Netflix of showing “reckless indifference to the truth” in how it implied he was somehow related to the death of his schoolfriend, Stephen Smith, in 2015.

Netflix’s 2023 true-crime documentary series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal tells the story of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of murdering his son Paul and wife Maggie Murdaugh in 2022. The documentary highlights the world of corruption and cover ups surrounding the Murdaugh family’s history in South Carolina, and the conviction of attorney Alex Murdaugh as a murderer.

The documentary also mentions the unusual death of Stephen Smith, who was believed to have been killed by blunt forced trauma. However, nobody has ever been criminally charged as the cause of his death.

In an episode of Murdaugh Murders a dramatised recreation of Smith’s death was shown where an individual with the same hair as Buster can be seen holding a baseball bat.

Buster Murdaugh strongly denies having anything to do with the death of his friend, as he has been accused of killing Smith with a baseball bat before.

“The false statements have been published to hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of viewers who watched the show, including viewers in South Carolina, and the defamatory statements continue to be republished as of the filing of this action across a broad array of streaming platforms and channels,” read Buster Murdaugh’s statment.

First Fiona Harvey taking legal action over Baby Reindeer, and now this? Looks like everyone’s suing Netflix for a payout these days.

