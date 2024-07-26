MrBeast Says He Is ‘Disgusted’ By ‘Unacceptable’ Allegations Against Co-Host Ava Kris Tyson

MrBeast has publicly addressed the damning allegations levelled against his co-host Ava Kris Tyson, saying he is “disgusted” by the accusations and took “immediate action” in response to them.

ICYMI, Tyson — who co-hosted the widely-popular MrBeast YouTube channel since its inception in 2012 — was accused by other YouTubers of sending inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old minor while she was 20 years old.

Days later, Tyson came under fire again after her racially insensitive social media posts resurfaced online, including one livestream video in which she used a racial slur. The widespread backlash led to a statement by Tyson in which she quit social media and claimed she and MrBeast (real name James Stephen Donaldson) had “mutually agreed” to part ways.

Now, in his first public statement about the controversy, MrBeast has broken his silence on X/Twitter, revealing on Thursday that he had “become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior” over the “last few days.”

“I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts,” he wrote.

The internet personality went on to reveal that he had hired an “independent third party” to investigate the accusations, but had nonetheless “seen enough online [to take] immediate action.” MrBeast said Tyson has since been removed from the YouTube channel and from “any association with MrBeast.”

“I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions,” he added.

“I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.” (Source: @MrBeast/X).

MrBeast concluded the post by declaring he will take any necessary further actions at the conclusion of the investigation. It comes one day after Tyson issued an apology on X/Twitter, though she denied the accusations of grooming. She claimed that the accuser who “gets brought up in these accusations” has “vocally supported that they are false.”

Tyson said she “never groomed anyone.” (Source: @kristyson_/X).

Addressing her resurfaced insensitive posts — which allegedly included jokes about police brutality and Islamic people in the wake of the 2017 Manchester bombings — Tyson apologised to “anyone I have hurt” and “those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online.”

She continued: “In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself. I don’t want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away”

Tyson claimed she and MrBeast “mutually decided” to part ways amid the controversy (Source: @kristyson_/X).

MrBeast is one of the world’s most popular YouTubers, with 306 million subscribers and an estimated net worth of $700 million.

Last month, MrBeast made headlines during his first-ever visit to Australia when he gave away ten luxury cars outside the Sydney Opera House, to promote his new chocolate brand.

Image source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images