How To Have The Perfect Movie Night In With Your Cat If You’re In Need Of A Lil Break From Humans

I recently came home from a trip away, and let me tell you – my two cats were NOT happy. Like, they were yelling at me non-stop, desperate for attention and love.

So, being the cat-obsessed lady that I am, I decided to beg for their forgiveness in the only way I know how: by spoiling them rotten. And to be honest, my introverted self was ready to bunker down with my cats anyway just to rest and recharge.

To absolve me of my crimes and buy their love, I decided to host a lil’ screening of my new fave film A Quiet Place: Day One. I’ve seen it twice at the movies, but both times low-key felt like I was cheating on my cats. You see, the star of the movie happens to be none other than Frodo… a cat.

Frodo you will always be famous! (Image: Paramount Pictures Australia)

I’ll be honest, my decision to watch it again at home with my cats may have been a tad selfish – the best thing about seeing a thriller at home is being able to use your fluffy stress reliever to calm you down after all the jumpscares.

It’s not just humans that enjoy a bit of TV though! There was actually a study done on shelter cats which showed they like to watch a bit of TV here and there, with “prey items” and “movement” being the most exciting to watch. Cats.com also says felines enjoy seeing small animals moving on screen and apparently enjoy more modern TVs. Cats are bougie!

With that in mind, here’s what I believe makes a purr-fect (sorry, couldn’t help it, it was right there) movie night for your cat.

Movie snacks are a must

First off – SNACKS. Snacks are key to an elite movie night, and I don’t have time for anyone who doesn’t like popcorn.

I reckon the cutest thing to do for your furbabies is fashion their own little popcorn box so they can snack along with you. Fill it with their favourite treats or cat biscuits – but be warned, the crunch could come at an inappropriate time. Like, when someone’s dying. Maybe it can add to the ~ambience~? On second thought, maybe cat grass is a bit more movie-friendly – especially for a film that’s all about being quiet.

Grab a cuppa for both you and your cat

Now, this might be going too far (and I may be exposing my personality which is 100 per cent just my cats), but you can also share a cuppa with your furry friends. Along with your coffee, tea or hot chocolate, grab some catnip and hot water to make catnip tea. Make sure you cool it down with some ice cubes before serving!

The best way to watch a movie. (Image: Supplied)

Make it a PJ party!

I also refuse to settle in on my couch wearing ‘outside clothes’. Jammies, sweatpants and anything super comfy is the only correct move here. Bonus points for a fluffy robe that your cats can make bread on ‘til their bakery is well and truly opened.

If you’re going to try and put your pets in their own PJs though, that could be a bit of a mission. I once dressed my cat up in a Chinese New Year’s lion costume and to say it didn’t go well would be an understatement.

Snuggle up in a heated blanket

The final touch is finding the right blanket. To get super toasty, those heated blankets you can get from somewhere like BIG W will lure your pets right onto your lap. Just make sure they don’t get too jealous of the cats on screen.

Then just sit back, watch and pray the cat survives in A Quiet Place: Day One – you don’t want to be having those tough conversations just yet. They’re just a baby!

Feature Image: Paramount Pictures Australia & Supplied