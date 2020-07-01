Beauty retailer Morphe has yoinked Shane Dawson‘s entire Conspiracy Collection from its online store, following the YouTuber’s long, long list of recent controversies.

Although the company hasn’t made an official announcement, any searches for the Conspiracy palette, alongside the Mini Controversy palette and other miscellaneous products from collection, now come up blank on the Morphe site.

This is pretty big news, given the Conspiracy Collection was the centre of Dawson’s ’19 docuseries with Jeffree Star – which amassed over 150 million views – and is arguably one of the most sought after (and definitely most hyped) makeup palettes in history.

The removal of Dawson’s product range comes after the creation of a 12k-signature-strong Change.org petition demanding the company cut ties with both Dawson and Jeffree Star. (All of Star’s products remain in stock, just FYI.)

It’s been a whirlwind few days for the YouTube beauty community. Just this morning, Tati Westbrook – yes, that YouTuber behind that James Charles video – released another scorcher, claiming both Dawson and Star coerced her into the now-infamous video.

YouTube then demonetised all of Dawson’s channels, as confirmed by Insider. The publication also stated that the platform “may take action if the creator’s conduct is judged to have a broad, negative impact on the wider YouTube community.”

May we patiently wait for the 238742834 apology videos to come from the key beauty community figures.